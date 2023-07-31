ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Odunlade Adekola celebrates wife as she gets ordained as Deaconess

Odunlade Adekola, a Nollywood actor and filmmaker, is celebrating his wife Ruth’s ordination as a Deaconess in her church.

The box office King lauded her as the latest Deaconess in town, sharing clips from the event.

He begged his wife to give him money to celebrate her latest accomplishment.

“See the latest Deaconess.
Oye Amori ma… Give us money to celebrate it with you ma.
Deaconess Deaconess
Emi gan Elder!”.

“Sweet 18”- Actor Odunlade Adekola celebrates wife on her 41st birthday

Meanwhile months back Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola penned a romantic message to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

Ruth Adekola, the wife of the actor turns 41 today, November 2nd, 2022.

The actor, who is no doubt excited over his wife’s birthday, took to Instagram to pour sweet words on her.

The actor described her as his Arikeade, bestfriend, gist partner, and sweet 18.

Praising her, he sent his wishes to her.

“ARIKEADE. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PRETTY WIFE. MY SWEET 18 LOL. MY BESTFRIEND. I AM SO LUCKY TO HAVE YOU IN MY LIFE. MY GIST PARTNER – LOL. ENJOY YOUR DAY LOVE”.

In a subsequent post, he wrote,

“ARIKEADE. KEEP ENJOYING THE GLORY OF GOD. AS YOU CELEBRATE ANOTHER GLORIOUS YEAR TODAY. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMY D4. NO1 SAAMUALAJO FAN”.

