Video: Odumodublvck chased by cultists as Bella Shmurda reportedly got assaulted in LASU

Following the butter incident at LASU, Nigerian street singer Bella Shmurda and rapper Odumodublvck had a bitter-sweet experience.

The celebrities had expressed their support for dancer Poco Lee’s performance at Lagos State University, LASU.

Unfortunately for them, they were harassed at school by purported occult groups.

According to media reports, when singer Bella Shmurda was allegedly assaulted, Odumodublvck was chased by cultists.

The moment Odumodublvck took to his heels at the University’s grounds was captured on video.

Security escorted Bella Shmurda out of the school in another video.

