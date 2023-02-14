Video: Odogwu- Poco Lee, Zubby Michael, others reacts as Burna Boy makes social media with new photos days after Grammy loss

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a fresh post on social media,Burna Boy who has been off social media returns with new photos.

GISTLOVER recalls that on the 5th of February, Burna Boy lost two awards he was nominated for at the 2023 Grammy Awards.







Award-winning afrobeat singer, Burna Boy, whose real name is Oluwadamini Ogulu finally returns to social media following his Grammy loss.

South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode defeated Burna Boy’s Last Last to claim the Best Global Music performance award.

Burna Boy’s album “Love Damini” also lost the best Global Music Album award. The singer has seen then been trolled by opposition fans.

In a fresh post on social media, the singer who has been off social media returns with new photos. Fans have welcomed “Odogwu” in the comments section.

shankcomics

Daddyy❤️❤️

isokoboy12

Oluwa burna Ti de 👏

poco_lee

Highest Capo❤️

diamondokechi22

Giant 🔥🔥🔥

vibewithsoniya__

Happy pre Valentine’s Day odogwu 🥹💗💗

tobyshang

Odogwu 📌✈️

philsowhite

I wish you and AKA could’ve squeeze a few more hits out,just for the culture 🙏🏽🌍