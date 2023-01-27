ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Odogwu don show love” – Dandizzy praise Burna Boy as he receives N1M cash from him [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • In a video he shared online, Dandizzy showed off the bundle of cash in 500 naira denominations.

Popular singer Daniel Tuotamuno Darius a.k.a Dandizzy heaps praises on sensational Afrobeats musician, Burna Boy for blessing his pocket.

The two music stars had apparently met at a night club where the Grammy Award-winning singer decided to gift his colleague one million naira.

In a video he shared online, Dandizzy showed off the bundle of cash in 500 naira denominations.

He said that Burna Boy always comes through and when they had met he gave him one million naira cash.

The afropop singer could be seen hailing Burna Boy and calling him ‘Odogwu’ after he received the cash.

Somne reactions culled below:

rich_the_cut
Reject it… na old note😂😂😂😂

cutemikky
In a Lambo with Jowizaza 🎶

brightgeeee
E fit be say e wan go throwway the money e come bump into dandizzy 😂 🤷‍♂️

themainman1963
Old Note? You dey happy

itzkyungin
More love lesss ego 🙌❤️

tblack_gram
Might see me in a black bandanna in a lambo with Jowizaza 👏

paidman.gaffer
You better hurry up carry am go bank😂😂 Before you use your hand dispose am for dustbin by next week😂😂😂

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: I should be using Sir for you but you don’t even have a house to your name- Papaya Ex replies Nedu

1 hour ago

Video: Unconcern Judy Austin gets tongues wagging, shares moments with father in-law, hubby on movie set, Yul reacts

1 hour ago

Video: “Lower your expectation on men of God, they are humans too”- Mary Njoku advises Nigerians to use their heads

1 hour ago

Video: #BBTitans: Lukay and Ipeleng caught copulating [Video]

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button