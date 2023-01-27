Video: “Odogwu don show love” – Dandizzy praise Burna Boy as he receives N1M cash from him [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a video he shared online, Dandizzy showed off the bundle of cash in 500 naira denominations.

Popular singer Daniel Tuotamuno Darius a.k.a Dandizzy heaps praises on sensational Afrobeats musician, Burna Boy for blessing his pocket.

The two music stars had apparently met at a night club where the Grammy Award-winning singer decided to gift his colleague one million naira.

In a video he shared online, Dandizzy showed off the bundle of cash in 500 naira denominations.

He said that Burna Boy always comes through and when they had met he gave him one million naira cash.

The afropop singer could be seen hailing Burna Boy and calling him ‘Odogwu’ after he received the cash.

Somne reactions culled below:

rich_the_cut

Reject it… na old note😂😂😂😂

cutemikky

In a Lambo with Jowizaza 🎶

brightgeeee

E fit be say e wan go throwway the money e come bump into dandizzy 😂 🤷‍♂️

themainman1963

Old Note? You dey happy

itzkyungin

More love lesss ego 🙌❤️

tblack_gram

Might see me in a black bandanna in a lambo with Jowizaza 👏

paidman.gaffer

You better hurry up carry am go bank😂😂 Before you use your hand dispose am for dustbin by next week😂😂😂