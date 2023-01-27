Video: “Odogwu don show love” – Dandizzy praise Burna Boy as he receives N1M cash from him [Video]
Popular singer Daniel Tuotamuno Darius a.k.a Dandizzy heaps praises on sensational Afrobeats musician, Burna Boy for blessing his pocket.
The two music stars had apparently met at a night club where the Grammy Award-winning singer decided to gift his colleague one million naira.
In a video he shared online, Dandizzy showed off the bundle of cash in 500 naira denominations.
He said that Burna Boy always comes through and when they had met he gave him one million naira cash.
The afropop singer could be seen hailing Burna Boy and calling him ‘Odogwu’ after he received the cash.
Somne reactions culled below:
rich_the_cut
Reject it… na old note😂😂😂😂
cutemikky
In a Lambo with Jowizaza 🎶
brightgeeee
E fit be say e wan go throwway the money e come bump into dandizzy 😂 🤷♂️
themainman1963
Old Note? You dey happy
itzkyungin
More love lesss ego 🙌❤️
tblack_gram
Might see me in a black bandanna in a lambo with Jowizaza 👏
paidman.gaffer
You better hurry up carry am go bank😂😂 Before you use your hand dispose am for dustbin by next week😂😂😂