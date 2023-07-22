Video: Odion Ighalo Shares Beautiful Moment Mom Prayed for Him and His Legs [Video]

Odion Jude Ighalo, a Nigerian footballer, shared the touching moment his mother prayed for him and his legs.

Mothers are the most loving people a child may have in his or her corner, and their prayers are undeniably powerful and revealing.

Odion Ighalo’s mother, who is currently residing abroad with her son, chose to say a powerful prayer for him so that he might continue to thrive in football.

Although the background music obscured what she said, she could be seen grasping her son’s hand and mouthing prayers for him.

She then touched both of his legs, anointing them with further prayers in order for him to continue scoring winning goals for his team.

Watch the video below: