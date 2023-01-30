Video: OCD: “You all look madly ridiculous getting butt-hurt over a harmless tweet”- BBNaija’s Nengi reacts to criticism

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Twitter users who weren’t into it brutally dragged the reality star. They observed Nengi’s disinterest in cleaning the house throughout the reality show and her lack of concern when the place was dirty.

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nengi Hampson has reacted to the heavy criticisms she received for calling herself an OCD.

Responding to the backlash, Nengi question why everyone was getting angry over her tweet.

Advising them to chill, she told her critics that they look madly ridiculous getting butt-hurt over a harmless tweet.

“Why’s everyone so angry on this app? Y’all need to CHILL. Coz you look mad RIDICULOUS getting so butt-hurt over a harmless tweet”.

The reality star via her Twitter page revealed that she woke up at 3am to clean her kitchen. Nengi blamed the weird behavior as suffering from OCD.

“My ocd got me cleaning my kitchen at 3am smh”, she tweeted.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder, often known as obsessive-compulsive personality disorder, is abbreviated as OCD.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder is a prevalent mental health problem in which a person has obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours.

The reality personality, who doesn’t appear to grasp what the term means, believed herself to be OCD.

One of the hallmarks of people with OCD is their unwillingness to remain in a messy environment or their fixation with keeping everything clean.

