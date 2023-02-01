ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Obio Oluebube stirs hilarious reactions as she hits the gym, shares video of workout session

Nigerian movie star, Obio Oluebube recently stirred hilarious reactions from social media users after she shared a video of the moment she stormed a gym and indulged in some intense workout sessions.

The budding actress who is known for her comic roles in movies could be seen on a treadmill, then proceeded to try out other equipment.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “My morning routine from now 😎😂😂”

The clip however amused netizens as they took to the comment section to pen some waggish comments.

One dukeofbarking wrote: “Pls someone should help me out here, is she a baby or adult? I am confused cos she seems a big girl already in all she does 🤣”

nelson.herodrive2017 wrote: “Dey play ned nwoko is watching u”

mcmbakara wrote: “Ebube working out her conscience 😂😂😂 Love you boo”

