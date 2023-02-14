Video: Obi Cubana gifts his wife, Lush Eby 300 roses and other expensive gifts for Valentine [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular businessman, Obi Cubana has gifted his wife, Ebinna Iyiegbu 300 roses to celebrate Valentine.

His wife, took to her Instagram page to share a video of the grand romantic gesture he made for her.

Lush Eby, as she is fondly known on Instagram, revealed that she went downstairs to have her breakfast and went she came upstairs to meet him, she met the grand surprise.

Appreciating him for the love, Lush Eby reaffirmed her commitment to her husband.

She stated that in her next life, she would make sure she finds him wherever he is.

“So I went downstairs to have my breakfast and came up to meet this surprise. Like I had no clue. You sure got me on this one. 300 roses wow!!! Thank you so much, my lover. In my next life, I’ll make sure I find you when ever you are. If you see me 1st, just drag me to your side. Love you scatter Sugah m This Valentine ga adikwa kpo kpoo”.

Obi Cubana on his part, described wrote a short note to his wife.

Describing her as the love of his life, he stated that he would celebrates her everyday.