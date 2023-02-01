Video: Obi Cubana, Destiny Etiko, Tacha, Peter Psquare, others celebrate Zubby Michael on his 38th birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

To mark his day, Zubby Michael had shared a throwback photo of him holding a birthday cake, as he expressed gratitude to God for an additional age.

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael is receiving all the love from his colleagues, family, friends and fans as he celebrates his 39th birthday today, February 1st.

To mark his day, Zubby Michael had shared a throwback photo of him holding a birthday cake, as he expressed gratitude to God for an additional age.

“God is real. Happy cake day to ME”.

Taking to his comment section, the likes of Obi Cubana, Destiny Etiko, Peter Psquare, Stan Nze, Brodashaggi had more sent him birthday message.

Obi Cubana wrote, “Happy birthday Nwanne m

Destiny Etiko wrote, “Happy blessed Sunday ezigbo NWOKE chukwu goziri. More grace

Pete Psquare wrote, “Happy birthday brotherly. Remain blessed always. LLNP

Stan Nze wrote, “Happy birthday Nwanne. More grace this year

Tacha Akide wrote, “Happy birthday

Baba Rex wrote, “Happy birthday brodaly. Abada

Kevin Ikeduba wrote, “Hbd bro