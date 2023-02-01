ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Obi Cubana, Destiny Etiko, Tacha, Peter Psquare, others celebrate Zubby Michael on his 38th birthday

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • To mark his day, Zubby Michael had shared a throwback photo of him holding a birthday cake, as he expressed gratitude to God for an additional age.

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael is receiving all the love from his colleagues, family, friends and fans as he celebrates his 39th birthday today, February 1st.

To mark his day, Zubby Michael had shared a throwback photo of him holding a birthday cake, as he expressed gratitude to God for an additional age.

“God is real. Happy cake day to ME”.

Taking to his comment section, the likes of Obi Cubana, Destiny Etiko, Peter Psquare, Stan Nze, Brodashaggi had more sent him birthday message.

Obi Cubana wrote, “Happy birthday Nwanne m

Destiny Etiko wrote, “Happy blessed Sunday ezigbo NWOKE chukwu goziri. More grace

Pete Psquare wrote, “Happy birthday brotherly. Remain blessed always. LLNP

Stan Nze wrote, “Happy birthday Nwanne. More grace this year

Tacha Akide wrote, “Happy birthday

Baba Rex wrote, “Happy birthday brodaly. Abada

Kevin Ikeduba wrote, “Hbd bro

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: No come Lekki – Portable warns TG Omori during IG live [Watch video]

1 hour ago

Video: “6 days, he didn’t go out”, Lady who lived in Naira Marley’s compound makes shocking revelations – [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: People wey dey do POS now don do pass God-Comedian Akpororo calls out POS agents over exorbitant charges [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: Mabel Makun pens powerful words of prayers as she celebrates first daughter, Michelle on her 15th birthday

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button