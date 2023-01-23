ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: OAP Nedu's ex-wife, Uzoamaka subtly shades him following his unpopular hotel room expose

  Last week that Nedu had recounted how he met two influencers/ celebrities having threesome with his rich friend.
  Although, not mentioning names, Nedu hinted that the celebrities are former BBN housemates.
  Reacting to it, Uzoamaka took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself. She left a shady caption, addressing his bombshell revelation.
Uzoamaka, the estranged wife of OAP Nedu, has thrown a subtle shade at him after he revealed how he walked in on a rich friend having threesome.

Nedu recounts how he walked in on two influencers having threesome with his friends

Last week that Nedu had recounted how he met two influencers/ celebrities having threesome with his rich friend.

According to the OAP, the incident happened in Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, where he walked in on two famous influencers/celebrities having threesome with his rich friend.

Although, not mentioning names, Nedu hinted that the celebrities are former BBN housemates. According to him, his friend was paid a BBN housemate 3million naira to talk with him and gave her $15,000 after sleeping with her.

He stated that the celebrities expect him to give silence and he respect them enough not to give away their identity.

Uzoamaka reacts to his revelation

Reacting to it, Uzoamaka took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself. She left a shady caption, addressing his bombshell revelation.

Uzoamaka assured her fans that she made sure she locked the door.

“I made sure the door was locked….trust me!”.

