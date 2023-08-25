ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: OAP Nedu Wazobia Gives Out Palliatives And Over N1M To LAWMA Workers

Popular Nigerian media personality, OAP Nedu Wazobia recently raised the bar as he stormed the streets of Lagos and by extension extended kind gestures to the needy.

In the viral video, OAP Nedu Wazobia and several of his pals chose to give back to needy.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram profile, Nedu Wazobia distributes palliatives and over N1 million to LAWMA workers.

According to the video posted by Nedu Wazobia, LAWMA workers get N30K monthly to feed their families, leave their homes at 4 a.m., and begin cleaning the streets.

Nedu Wazobia gives bags of palliatives that include, Dano Milk, Power Oil, Milo, Noodles, 6 eggs to each of the LAWMA workers then accompanies it with cash.

Another video also reveals a LAWMA woman taking care of her 4 children only with a 30k salary following her divorce from her man who barely gives her 3k weekly.

Nedu Wazobia rewards her with N200K, Palliatives and even some cash after she was seen overjoyed following the unexpected kind gesture toward her.

Watch videos below;

