Video: “Nothing lights up my world more than you”- Mercy Aigbe celebrates daughter as she clocks 22

Michelle, actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti’s daughter, turned 22 today, July 11, 2023, and the actress has expressed her pride in her.

The proud mother celebrated her new age by posting pictures of her first fruit sparkling in a red dress.

Mercy Aigbe, who posted the images on her Instagram page, asserted that her daughter is the ideal child for any parent to have and that nothing makes her world shine like she does.

The newest Alhaja in town prayed for God’s unending mercy and to protect her firstborn from evil.

“It’s chapter 22 for my first fruit! The absolute best daughter any parent could ever have!! @michelleio__

Happy birthday to my grown baby, Nothing lights up my world more than you! You have grown into an intelligent, God fearing, calm, hardworking, smart, respectful, witty, goal getter, ambitious, kind, very caring, young woman and I couldn’t be prouder!

I pray to God on this your special day to continue to guide your steps along the path of life, help you grow in faith and wisdom, and may you continue to find joy and fulfillment in all that you do.

May Allah bestow his Unlimited Grace upon you, Shield you from all evil, bless you with abundant love, peace, great health and joy unlimited.

You are the greatest thing to ever happen to me! You are my joy, my happiness, my EVERYTHING! Thank you for being my best friend @michelleio__

I miss you so so so much! I wish we are together right now to celebrate your special day together but it is what it is I can’t wait to hold you in my embrace cos you will forever be my baby!

I love you with every fiber of my being!

Happy birthday to my amazing daughter @michelleio__”