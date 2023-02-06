Video: Nothing is more sexy than natural resources-Mercy Eke, DSF stir reactions as they dance wildly in bikini at pool party – [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mercy Eke and the notable DJ, Ms DSF, stir mixed reactions as the duo shows off a dance move in bikini.

The duo could be seen dancing ecstatically to music in the background with smacking each other’s bums.

Fans, however, had a thing or the other to say about the bum of Mercy Eke and DSF whom they claimed were flaunting a doctored body.

Popular BBNaija star Mercy Eke and Nollywood Actress Dorcas Fapson aka DSF, have now become a talking point on social media after a video of them dancing at pool party went viral.

The gorgeous divas stepped out together for a party at the poolside and they made sure to give fans an idea of how good they both looked.

They took to their respective Instagram pages to post videos from what was no doubt a fun-filled hangout.

In the videos shared, Mercy and DSF vigorously flaunted their beautiful bodies as they were both seen dancing in two-piece swimsuit wears.

The ladies’ backsides was not easy to miss considering its size and fans had a lot to say about it.

While a few fans commended their looks, others wondered about the doctor who did their ‘backside surgery’ as they slammed them.*

