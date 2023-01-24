Video: “Nothing I won’t learn to please this man” – Rosy Meurer says as she pounds yam for Churchill [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rosy Meurer and Olakunle have been serving us ultimate couple goals since they became Instagra-official 3 years ago.

A recent update from Rosy captures her as she pounds yam from her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer shows off her cooking prowess as she pounds yam for her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Rosy Meurer and Olakunle have been serving us ultimate couple goals since they became Instagra-official 3 years ago.

Although the duo has suffered a severe backlash from cybernauts, they have both come through for each other and weathered the storm.

A recent update from Rosy captures her as she pounds yam from her husband, Olakunle Churchill. She informs her fans in the caption that there is nothing she would not learn to please her husband, Olakunle.

She wrote:

“Better pounded yam and Ofe nsala soup for Oko mi ❤️ Nothing wey I no go learn to please this man 😍”

“Thank you for making this choice with me” -Rosy Meurer marks wedding anniversary with Olakunle Churchill

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has penned a lovely note to her husband, Olakunle Churchill in celebration of their 2nd wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram to share stunning photos to mark their day, Rosy appreciated her husband for choosing her to make this lifetime journey with.

Describing what love is, Rosy stressed that relationships last long because two people made a choice to keep, fight and work for it.

Rosy Meurer appreciated Churchill for understanding what love is and for being strong for her. She also expressed gratitude to him for being a good father and husband.

Rosy Meurer anniversary note to husband