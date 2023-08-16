Video: “Nothing beats peace of mind”- Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress, has many people salivating over her latest photographs.

The mother of two shared lovely images of herself on her Instagram page while preaching the significance of having peace of mind.

According to Iyabo, nothing beats the mind.

“Nothing beats peace of mind”, she wrote.

Taking to her comment section, the likes of May Edochie, Priscilla Ojo, Peggy Ovire, and Broda Shaggi took to her Instagram page to gush over her beauty.

Since finding love in the hands of talent manager, Pauloo Okoye, Iyabo Ojo has been living her best life with her lover.

Iyabo Ojo fuels reactions as she declares herself a virgin

In other news Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress and businesswoman, believes herself a virgin despite being divorced and a single mother of two.

The entrepreneur announced this on her Instagram page just seconds ago while promoting a luxury hair brand.

According to Pauloo Okoye’s lover, she is still a virgin, just like her wigs.

“I’m a virgin like my wigs”.

Nbetizens Reactions…

As expected, her post sparked reactions as many took to her comment section to air their thoughts.

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo wrote, “E ni kpe”.

One Renik Gioielleria wrote, “Yes we are virgins

One Princess wrote, “Where virgin plsss we r also virgin in it?

One Sheikh Ayates wrote, “After how many children”.