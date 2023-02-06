Video: Not the Elite Nigerian Princess doing the laundry? – Fans ridicule James Brown over ‘wife material’ video

In a new video that has gone viral on social media, James Brown could be seen washing clothes in high heels.

This video has attracted a lot of mixed reactions from social media users.

Netizens have ridiculedd controversial crossdresser James Brown after he shared a video wearing heels while doing laundry.

One of the controversial personalities in Nigeria’s public space is James Brown. The crossdresser is known for doing awkward things to go viral.

In the video, it could be heard that a neighbor was heard at the background teasing James Brown while tagging him as pure wife material.

James Brown wrote; “I AM THAT GOOD WIFE Material.”

healthyentertainer wrote: I can’t even wear heels under my wedding gown on my wedding day but James is wearing heels to wash scarf 😢

@skoolboyng also wrote; Omo una just Dey add to the confusion wey dey ground🤦🏻‍♂️

@Onestopmisty also commented: Na poverty dey make people reason say Washing machine no dey wash clean 😂😂

@atomicshells mocked: Spend 100k on nails when you can buy a washing machine 150k to save your nails. 😂

@growing_up_king also commented; Not the Elite Nigerian Princess doing the laundry? This just goes to show no matter what your money look like old roots never change