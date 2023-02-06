ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Not the Elite Nigerian Princess doing the laundry? – Fans ridicule James Brown over ‘wife material’ video

  In a new video that has gone viral on social media, James Brown could be seen washing clothes in high heels.
  This video has attracted a lot of mixed reactions from social media users.

Netizens have ridiculedd controversial crossdresser James Brown after he shared a video wearing heels while doing laundry.

One of the controversial personalities in Nigeria’s public space is James Brown. The crossdresser is known for doing awkward things to go viral.

In a new video that has gone viral on social media, James Brown could be seen washing clothes in high heels. This video has attracted a lot of mixed reactions from social media users.

In the video, it could be heard that a neighbor was heard at the background teasing James Brown while tagging him as pure wife material.

James Brown wrote; “I AM THAT GOOD WIFE Material.”

healthyentertainer wrote: I can’t even wear heels under my wedding gown on my wedding day but James is wearing heels to wash scarf 😢

@skoolboyng also wrote; Omo una just Dey add to the confusion wey dey ground🤦🏻‍♂️

@Onestopmisty also commented: Na poverty dey make people reason say Washing machine no dey wash clean 😂😂

@atomicshells mocked: Spend 100k on nails when you can buy a washing machine 150k to save your nails. 😂

@growing_up_king also commented; Not the Elite Nigerian Princess doing the laundry? This just goes to show no matter what your money look like old roots never change

