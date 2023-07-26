Video: “Not an easy journey”- Actor Junior Pope and wife mark 9th wedding anniversary

Junior Pope and his wife Jennifer Awele are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

Junior Pope promised to be with his wife forever in a photo of them kissing.

He admitted that their journey had not been easy, but they persevered, trusting God to guide them every step of the way.

“Happy Wedding Anniversary to us. All Glory to God… Together forever…. Not an easy journey but we trudge on trusting God to guide our every step”.

Actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo aka Jnr Pope has flaunted the woman who is behind his success.

The father of three adorable boys via his Instagram page showed off his lovely wife and hinted that she’s his Queen.