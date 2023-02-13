Video: Not all actresses are ashewo, stop the generalization- Uche Ogbodo replies Angela Okorie, Nedu, others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actress, Uche Ogbodo has addressed the claims that actressses are prostitute (ashewo).

Taking to her Instagram story, Uche stated that not all female celebrities are prostitute.

According to her, some are hardworking, decent and respect their bodies. She added that not all actressses have eyes for the street as they are like most women.

Uche Ogbodo told the likes of Angela Okorie, Nedu, Anita Joseph, others to stop the generalization.

