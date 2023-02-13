Video: Not all actresses are ashewo, stop the generalization- Uche Ogbodo replies Angela Okorie, Nedu, others
- In her final message, Uche Ogbodo added that some of them believe in staying with one man, dating them for years and being faithful.
- Uche Ogbodo told the likes of Angela Okorie, Nedu, Anita Joseph, others to stop the generalization.
Actress, Uche Ogbodo has addressed the claims that actressses are prostitute (ashewo).
Taking to her Instagram story, Uche stated that not all female celebrities are prostitute.
According to her, some are hardworking, decent and respect their bodies. She added that not all actressses have eyes for the street as they are like most women.
“Bullets flying up and down since! Haaaa! Make unah cam Dan! No be all of us be ASHAWO.
Some still dey we be hardworkers! Decent! Respect their bodies!
No be every actress body dey street ooo. Actressses are like every woman in general. Some nah ASHAWO, while some believe in hard work and running different hustles. Even some are contractors who actually do major contracts in millions.
Stop generalizing and selling all actresses short! Enough is Enough!
Some of us believe in staying with one man, dating one man sef for 5-10 years and being faithful to him alone weda money dey or money no dey. While we keep working hard. Because we no go fit shake our family Name!”.