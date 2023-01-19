Video: Normally your MLLE no get any hit song – Mr Jollof gives reason for trolling Wizkid over joint tour with Davido [video]

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

In a recent development, the content creator, who claimed that Wizkid was his friend, disclosed that he tackled him because of the love he has for him.

This drama ensued after Wizkid took to his official Instastory to reveal that he will be going on joint tour with his colleague, Davido.

Comedian, Freedom Atsepoyi, a.k.a Mr Jollof, has given reasons he blasted his singer bestfriend, Wizkid.

This followed after the award-winning musician, Wizkid, got many social media users in anticipation and some in anger.

Many shared their opinions as Mr Jollof revealed that the ‘Bad to me’ crooner has no reason to go on tours with Davido at moment.

