Video: Normally your MLLE no get any hit song – Mr Jollof gives reason for trolling Wizkid over joint tour with Davido [video]

- This drama ensued after Wizkid took to his official Instastory to reveal that he will be going on joint tour with his colleague, Davido.
Comedian, Freedom Atsepoyi, a.k.a Mr Jollof, has given reasons he blasted his singer bestfriend, Wizkid.
This followed after the award-winning musician, Wizkid, got many social media users in anticipation and some in anger.
Many shared their opinions as Mr Jollof revealed that the ‘Bad to me’ crooner has no reason to go on tours with Davido at moment.
In a recent development, the content creator, who claimed that Wizkid was his friend, disclosed that he tackled him because of the love he has for him.
In his words, “Wizkid make I tell you the truth. I no get your phone number, you no dey answer dm. I love you that’s why I want to tell you. No be every love dey sweet, some dey bitter, na im make me drag you out.”
“Na free show you and Davido suppose do after una tour. Be like Ghana wey be say dem dey do free where our artistes dey go carry Igbo and women. Everybody dey vex say your last album no be party Jam. Na why we dey happy with you and Rema show. Go and work on your beats brahh. More love bro”.