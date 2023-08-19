Video: Nollywood veteran Saint Obi finally laid to rest in Imo State (Photos and Video)
Obinna Nwafor, also known as Saint Obi in Nollywood, has been laid to rest in his birthplace.
In May, GISTLOVER broke the news that the film producer and director had died.
After a protracted illness, the actor died on Sunday, May 7th, at the house of one of his siblings in Jos.
According to rumors, his death was delayed for about a week due to a quarrel amongst his siblings.
The veteran was buried to rest in his hometown of Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State, over three months after his death.
Photos and footage that circulated online showed the actor being laid to rest amid weeping.
Claims that the late Saint Obi, a veteran actor, suffered in his marriage have been refuted by the actor’s family.
They voiced their opinions about the actor, which they also termed as terrible and extremely tragic, and they criticized the article by Zik Zulu Okafor as being untrue, malicious, and insensitive.
They claimed that Zik Zulu never sought the counsel of any family members or obtained their consent or authorization, and as a result, they are cutting off their ties to it’s contents.
His family went on to heap praise on his ex-wife, describing her as the complete reverse of how the story presented her.
His relatives agreed to provide updates on the plans for his funeral.
Read press statement below,
“RE: DEMISE OF SAINT OBI (MR OBINNA NWAFOR)
Our attention has been drawn to the publication by one Mr Zik Zulu Okafor concerning the death of our son, Mr Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, and the accompanying negative commentary in social and other media portraying his widow in an unfair and most defamatory manner. This is in no way, shape or form an accurate portrayal of the Lynda that we know and relate with.
The Nwafor family also views the said article by Mr Okafor as sad and most unfortunate. It was neither written in consultation with any member of the family nor authored with our consent or authority. We totally disassociate ourselves from it.
The views and allegations contained therein are entirely the opinion of the writer. They are false, malicious, and insensitive to the wife, children, and entire family he left behind.
This is a mourning period for the family, and while we appreciate the condolences of friends, fans, and well-wishers. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.
The funeral rites will be communicated to the public in due course.
May the soul of our dearly beloved brother, son, father, and husband. Rest in peace. Amen”.