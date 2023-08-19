Video: Nollywood veteran Saint Obi finally laid to rest in Imo State (Photos and Video)

Obinna Nwafor, also known as Saint Obi in Nollywood, has been laid to rest in his birthplace.

In May, GISTLOVER broke the news that the film producer and director had died.

After a protracted illness, the actor died on Sunday, May 7th, at the house of one of his siblings in Jos.

According to rumors, his death was delayed for about a week due to a quarrel amongst his siblings.

The veteran was buried to rest in his hometown of Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State, over three months after his death.

Photos and footage that circulated online showed the actor being laid to rest amid weeping.

Claims that the late Saint Obi, a veteran actor, suffered in his marriage have been refuted by the actor’s family.

They voiced their opinions about the actor, which they also termed as terrible and extremely tragic, and they criticized the article by Zik Zulu Okafor as being untrue, malicious, and insensitive.

They claimed that Zik Zulu never sought the counsel of any family members or obtained their consent or authorization, and as a result, they are cutting off their ties to it’s contents.

His family went on to heap praise on his ex-wife, describing her as the complete reverse of how the story presented her.

His relatives agreed to provide updates on the plans for his funeral.

Read press statement below,