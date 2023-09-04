ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie honored with double doctorate degree at 76

At the age of 76, veteran actor Pete Edochie obtains a double honorary doctorate degree from an international university.

On Saturday, the Nollywood actor was awarded a Doctorate in Literature, a Doctorate in Arts, and a lifetime achievement award by ISTM University in Togo.

According to a video that appeared online, representatives from the international institution paid a visit to the actor’s home and presented him with the prizes in order to recognize his vital contributions to the creative business.

“For all the works he has been doing, and he has been the pioneer in everything that all the younger ones are copying,” one of the representative said.

