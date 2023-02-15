Video: Nollywood veteran Maureen Okpoko cries out as she goes blind, seeks financial support – [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood Veteran, Maureen Okpoko, has made a passionate appeal to Nigerians to come to her aid as she is going blind.

The ailing actress revealed she needs money to treat the vision impairment and blindness, hence the need to reach out to Nigerians.

According to her, living with vision loss has been tough but she is grateful to God for the gift of life. She, therefore, requested that her fans pray for her.

Her words;

“I suddenly lost my sight, that means I can no longer see or I can’t see for now. I’m seeking for your financial assistance, it would be greatly appreciated if y’all can come to my aid. I also need your prayers and words of encouragement, it has not been an easy journey for me, but I’m grateful for the gift of life. Thank y’all’”

The Anambra born Actress has appeared in many Nigerian Television Series including Red Scorpion, Baby Oku, Clinic Matters, University Mafias, Dear Mother, Sorrowful and others.

The 62-year-old also starred in many nollywood films such as Crazy Temper, The Banker, Wasted, Enemy of Light, Falling, Matured Games, One Room, Labour Room, The Duplex and amongst others.