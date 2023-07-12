Video: Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic stuns she celebrates birthday with heartfelt gratitude

Rita Dominic, one of Nollywood’s best actresses, is celebrating her birthday today.

The fair-skinned screen goddess posted a stunning selfie to Instagram in which she professed her unwavering gratitude to God.

She expressed gratitude to Him for all that He had given her.

“For all I am and I have is yours, God. Thank you.

12/07

Happy birthday Ree Dee.

Zamundans let’s celebrate”.

Rita Dominic marks one year ‘tradiversary’ with beautiful photos

Rita Dominic, the delicious screen goddess, and her husband Fidelis Anosike are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

Rita Dominic posted breathtaking pictures from their traditional wedding on her Instagram page.

She remarked that today marks one year since she wed the love of her life.

Keeping her anniversary message short and simple, she wrote,

“19th April, one year today”.

Rita Dominic’s Husband, Fidelis Called Out, Accused of Having Romantic Relationships with Two Nollywood Actresses

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic’s husband Fidelis Anosike has been accused of cheating.

The allegation comes months after he married the star actress.

He is alleged to be in a romantic relationships with two undisclosed actresses.

The allegation was made by controversial IG blog, Gistlovers.

The blog claimed that Anosike is still seeing these two actresses even after tying the knot with Rita Dominic.

It was also alleged that he was dating three of them (Rita and the two actresses) before he got married to Rita Dominic and has now chosen to keep extra-marital affairs.

Gistlovers further disclosed that these two actresses were present at the couple’s wedding, danced energetically and even gave them gift items.