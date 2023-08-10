Video: Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji Set to Make Appearance on Screens After 5 Years Break from Acting

Genevieve Nnaji will return to the big screen after a 5-year hiatus following the premiere of her Netflix film Lionheart (2018).

According to sources, Genevieve Nnaji adapted Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani’s popular book “I Do Not Come To You By Chance” for the screen.

According to Pulse, the film is about a young man who must keep his family from being hungry.

The film is set in the deadly realm of Nigerian email scams and explores the lengths he will go to protect those he loves.

In 2010, Nwaubani’s literary masterpiece received the coveted Commonwealth Writers Prize for Best First Book (Africa) and the famous Betty Trask First Book Award.

Additionally, The Washington Post’s “Best Books of the Year” list included it, which is a distinction. Nnaji works with co-executive producer Chinny Carter to bring this compelling tale to life in the movie version.

According to Prime Business Africa, the cast includes Blossom Chukwujekwu and newcomer Paul Nnadiekwe, both of whom have important roles.