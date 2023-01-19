Video: Nollywood actress Ebele Okaro excited as she marks 59th birthday

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Nollywood actress, Ebele Okaro has expressed gratitude to her creator as she marks her 59th birthday today, January 19th.

The veteran, who doesn’t seem to age at all, took to her Instagram page to share a stunning photo of herself, accompanied with gratifying post.

“Thank you Lord for another opportunity to make it right with you. Happy birthday to Meeee” “Thank You God for the World so sweet. Thank you God for the food we eat. Thank You God for the Birds that Sing, thank God for everything. I am eternally grateful Lord”.

“My mentor, twin sister is gone”- Ebele Okaro in tears as she loses her mother

Talented Actress Ebele Okaro has announced the death of her mother.

The 58-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram post on where she shared a photo of her mum, who she also described as her twin.

“MY BEAUTIFUL MOTHER, MENTOR, TWIN SISTER AND GUARDIAN IS GONE. MAY HER GENTLE BEAUTIFUL SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE,” SHE WROTE.

Fellow celebrities and fans consoled her in the comment section of the post.

Cosoling Ebelle over her loss, Patience Ozokwor wrote, “Oh No. My condolences my dear. May God strengthen in this difficult time.”

Rita Dominic wrote, “So sorry Aunty. May her soul rest in peace.”

Chioma Akpotha wrote: “Chai! grandma. May her soul rest in peace.”

Ken Erics wrote: Chai be strong Maama. May God comfort you. May her gentle soul rest in peace… Amen!”