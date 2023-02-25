Video: Nollywood Actress Chioma Akpotha Cries Out in Fear After Being Attacked by Thugs at Her Polling Unit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha has cried out in fear after being attacked at her polling unit in Lagos.

Though not disclosing her location, Chioma Akpotha revealed that she was mishandled by her fellow women.

The actress, who was on Instagram live captured the moment political thugs disrupted her polling unit and scattered ballot boxes.

Many of the voters, present at the polling unit were seen running up and down for safety, while others were seen challenging the thugs.

However, normalcy was restored at her polling unit as voters were able to cast their vote orderly with the present of armed forces.

2023 Presidential Elections: EFCC arrests Benue PDP governorship campaign DG with cash

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign council in Benue state, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa for being in possession of a N100,000.

DailyTrust reports that Governor Samuel Ortom made the disclosure while speaking to journalists shortly after voting in his Gbajimba home town in Guma LGA.

He said Tyokyaa was apprehended by the anti-graft agency who found the cash in his possession.

“I received report from the DG of our campaign that he had been arrested this morning by EFCC for having N100,000 on him. What is that? Are they the agent of destabilisation? It is a shame. Why should they pick up somebody because of N100,000? I want to tell the EFCC to release him immediately. I have more than N100,000 on me but I’m not buying votes and he was not buying votes” the governor said angrily.