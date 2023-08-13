Video: Nollywood Actor, Jnr Pope Reacts to Claims of Sleeping with Colleague, Esther Nwachukwu

Junior Pope Odonwodo, a Nollywood actor, has recently been in the spotlight after his colleague, Esther Nwachukwu, continued shaming him on social media.

Esther Nwachukwu spilled the beans on her exploits with Junior Pope, who she said promised to make her famous but failed to follow his word after she gave him a large sum of money.

She also revealed that they dated and went down with each other throughout that time.

They went from pursuing clout to getting intimate with each other, according to her.

Junior Pope responded by posting a strange message on his Instagram story.

The note read:

“Have you noticed that being too friendly invites a lot of disrespect?”

Additionally, Jnr Pope also responded to a netizen who urged people not to believe Esther’s story and advised him not to respond to her.

The IG user wrote: “Make una no believe that clout chaser Esther…she dey find person image wey she go tarnish but she can’t succeed…pls sir,na attention she need ..don’t respond”

Replying, he left an emoji of a kissing lip.

Others also chipped into the saga, One @fineugy wrote: “That Esther girl wants to tarnish his image cos he’s supporting May. Esther is Judy’s friend.”