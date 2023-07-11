Video: Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko trends online as he makes the proposed ministerial list

As he makes the suggested ministerial list, veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko is one of the hot topics on the well-liked microblogging platform, Twitter.

According to online reports, Jide Kosoko of Lagos State, who began acting at the age of ten in 1964, will be the Tinubu administration’s minister of state for Culture, Tourism, and State of Arts.

There are still 18 days for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reveal the full list because he must name his cabinet within 60 days of taking office on May 29.

Additionally, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, a former captain of the Super Eagles, is named as the Minister of Youth & Sport Development State in the proposed ministerial list.

Others present in the list include Fayemi Kayode, Gen Abdulmalik Jubril (RTD), Simon Lalong , Nyesome Wike, Nasril El Rufai, Festus Keyamu, Andy Uba, Gboyega Oyetola, Sen Teslim Folarin, Sadique Abubakar, Bello Matawalle, Abubakar Badaru and others.

The verified Twitter user identified as @AnthonyEhilebo wrote; “I just saw a ministerial list plus portfolio..Not Confirmed Attorney General of the Federation – Dr Hassan M Liman (SAN) Solicitor General of the Federation – Babatunde Ogala.”

See reactions below;

@Declassicoo: If this list was true. While some states got two ministerial appointments, there is no person from Kwara state that made it to the list.

@jamescassidy8: I laughed when I saw Jide Kosoko. I’ld love to see him or any of the veterans in such a position.

@B_akwaugo: and @OnyedikaAnambra This list had better be a joke! Wike minister of police? Haa! God abeg oh.

@AltarOnFire: Jide kosoko…. whaoo Mins. Tourism, Culture & Arts… Mins. Budget & Planning. Abike Dabri.

@Esteembehemoth: Lol.. Wike and Jide kosoko make BAT ministerial list. 😂😂 Chaiii, Nigeria is gone gone. 😂.

@drpepple_: Same old and familiar names being recycled. All renewed hope dashed.

@IAkaluka: If this is true, I weep. Wiki, minister for Police affair Andy Uba for special duties, I laugh 🤣🤣 What’s Elrufai, Nnamani, Elechi, Oshomole and Ganduje with some just ex governor’s doing in this list. For me it’s just paying back loyalty.

@laolu7: There is no way Jay Jay and Jide Kosoko would make this list. Not because they aren’t qualified but because they aren’t politicians.

@7footre: Populated majorly by politicians. Is this how we’ll drive the needed change? Well, let’s wait for official list.

@MaaziChidi: All I can say is that either this list was leaked distractions or whatever but you see that Martin Elechi for Ebonyi ? I’m tempted to call the entire list fake but then that’ll be unfair but that can’t happen again.

@Obedng: Elrufai the fanatic as an interior Minister means that other religions will be targeted. I think it’s a fake list anyway.