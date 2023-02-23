Video: Nobody wanted to produce for me – Tems speaks on her upcoming days

Tems speaking in an interview on Jazzys World TV as she noted that she was her own motivation and she told herself that she could it herself.

She said that nobody wanted to produce songs for her when she was still up-and-coming so she decided to learn music production.







Grammy award winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi a.k.a Tems, has revealed that she became a producer in the early stages of her career.

She said that nobody wanted to produce songs for her when she was still up-and-coming so she decided to learn music production.

Tems was speaking during an interview on Jazzys World TV as she noted that she was her own motivation and she told herself that she could it herself.

The songwriter said being a producer helped her to create the sound she’s known for today because she shaped her sound the way she wanted

The Try Me crooner further encouraged everyone to be relentless and go in search of greatness instead of being relaxed.