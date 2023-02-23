ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Nobody wanted to produce for me – Tems speaks on her upcoming days

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 311 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Tems speaking in an interview on Jazzys World TV as she noted that she was her own motivation and she told herself that she could it herself.
  • She said that nobody wanted to produce songs for her when she was still up-and-coming so she decided to learn music production.
“All the glory really belongs to Him” – Tems reflects, days after Grammy win

Grammy award winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi a.k.a Tems, has revealed that she became a producer in the early stages of her career.

She said that nobody wanted to produce songs for her when she was still up-and-coming so she decided to learn music production.

Tems was speaking during an interview on Jazzys World TV as she noted that she was her own motivation and she told herself that she could it herself.

The songwriter said being a producer helped her to create the sound she’s known for today because she shaped her sound the way she wanted

The Try Me crooner further encouraged everyone to be relentless and go in search of greatness instead of being relaxed.

“No one wanted to produce for me back then and so I said I can do this myself, and it made me create my sound,” she said.

Previous articleNative doctor accidentally sets himself on fire while trying to show off his power [Video]
Next articleDavido’s fourth babymama Larissa London opens up about her past ‘breakups’

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 311 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Be my 2nd wife, Yul has opened the door- Browny Igboegwu proposes to actress, Ify in funny video with Kanayo, others

43 mins ago

Video: “Thought he dropped out” – Video of Wizkid wearing NYSC uniform stirs reactions

1 hour ago

Video: Davido’s fourth babymama Larissa London opens up about her past ‘breakups’

1 hour ago

ShoTheIcon Returns with New Single ‘Duro’

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button