Video: “Nobody robbed Oxlade”- Reactions to Wande Coal winning best vocal performance over Oxlade’s Kulosa

Wande Coal won the Best Vocal Performance award at the 16th edition of The Headies Awards for his performance in “Kpe Paso.” The award, however, has sparked considerable dispute among music fans and netizens, with some claiming that Oxlade’s performance in “Kilode” merited the honor.

Wande Coal, recognized for his incredible singing abilities, has captured both fans and industry professionals.

However, the victory was not without its share of controversy. Social media sites have been flooded with various reactions to his victory.

Below are some of the reactions by netizens:

“Wande cole winning best male vocal performance ahead of Oxlade Kulosa, the first robbery of the night“

“Wande coal is better .. he deserve it … oxlade Dey sing like person wey ddy cry”

“It’s like y’all don’t know Wande Coal Ilk”

“Wande is good no doubts.. But this awards belongs to oxlade”

“This wan dey use tiktok compare real life music”

“I just realized people don’t know music, how’s that a robbery?If dem Dey put Wande coal for That category every year him go still Dey win am 4 no cap”

“Una expect them to leave Wande and give oxlade ??”

“Na wande cole get this award..nobody rubbed oxland.. where Oxlade Dey when WC start to de sing.. No go whineee..WC na baba and na hin get am.”

“actually kpe Paso no suppose be the jam that should win best vocals over

Kulosa cause he wasn’t really stressing vocals there was responding to the ones that are saying oxy is entirely good then wande when it comes to vocals but apart from kpe paso btw me and you we sabi say wande get am pass oxy no cap”