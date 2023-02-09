Video: “Nobody is self-made”- Comedian Basketmouth slams Peter Okoye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ace comedian, Basketmouth has tackled singer, Peter Okoye for undermining his father, while trying to score a point in his argument with Seun Kuti.

Kemi Filani reported that during a social media battle with Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, Peter Okoye stated that his father is a nobody and he is self made, unlike, Fela who relies on his father’s legacy.

Reacting to it, Basketmouth who shares a different thought, stated that nobody is self made.

He avowed that if our fathers never existed, many of us wouldn’t be alive.

“If our fathers never existed, we won’t be here. Nobody is ‘self made’”.

Earlier on, singer, Brymo had also weighed into the fiasco as he slammed Peter Okoye of Psquare fame, for belittling Seun Kuti.

Chipping in, Brymo slammed Peter Okoye for undermining Seun Kuti. Defending Seun, he pointed out how Peter Okoye’s bragging about his status has belittled him.

Instigating beef, Brymo stated that he doubted the singer’s success as he belongs to sponsors