ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Nobody failed me, I failed myself thinking everybody was for me”- Portable lays curses on his enemies

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

After making an appearance before an Ogun State Magistrate’s Court in Ifo, controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, was granted bail. The artist had been detained at the police station since Friday after refusing to answer several summonses and putting up a struggle during the arrest. When he appeared in court on Monday, Portable pleaded not guilty to all of the accusations made against him. The charges reads in part, “That you Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and others now at large on the 28″ day of March 2023 at 11:00hrs at Odogwu Bar, Oke-Osa, Ilogbo, Ifo in the Ifo Magisterial District, did willfully cause or inflict physical injury on one Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’ with your elbow on his nose, which caused blood to gush out from his nose and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 4 (1) of the Violence against persons & Prohibition Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2017. “That you Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, M. aka Portable, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did resist to be arrested by Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’, ASP Gregory Iyoha ‘m’, ASP Kunle Badmus ‘m’ after serving you with Police Invitation Letter on the 20 day of January, 2023 for the offences you committed when they were about to discharge their duty with warrant of arrest on you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 197 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.” He was, however, granted bail by the court.

Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, a Nigerian singer, has criticized the abundance of negative and phony energy surrounding him.

Portable lamented on his Instagram post that God was the only one who stayed with him while others were merely capping.

He remarked how it cost a lot to obtain a lot while affirming that nobody had failed him, but he had failed himself by believing that everyone was for him as much as he was for them.

Portable cursed his foes, adding that he was surrounded by a lot of evil energy and only had one assist.

“At the end of the day, it was only God that stayed others were just capping. 99 advisers, 1 helper, bad energy EDAPADA.

It cost a lot to get a lot nobody failed me I failed myself thinking everybody was for me like I was for them. It shall not be well with my enemies. Baba Yin Ti De Pada Bad Energy EDAPADA IKA OF AFRICA. Akoi Grace wey no dey disgrace. Portable Omolalomi ANIKULETI OGUNDABADE Street. Don Jazzy CEO Dr. Zeh Nation Many many Inspiration”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Foluke Daramola motivated by AI-generated images set to begin weight-loss journey

1 hour ago

Video: “99.9% of people advising you on social media have not figured out their life”- Yul Edochie advises people

2 hours ago

“From Couples To Parents” Singer Rejoice Iwueze Says As She Flaunts Loved-Up Pictures With Her Hubby

2 hours ago

Video: “Why I am jubilating over my crashed marriage”- Bolanle Ninalowo says as he reacts to old video circulating online

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button