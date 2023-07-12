ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “No man will marry May Edochie after divorce” – Esther Nwachukwu says

Esther Nwachukwu, a rising Nigerian actress, has stated that no man will be interested in marrying May Edochie after her divorce from Yul.

Recall that it was recently reported that May Edochie, Yul Edochie’s first wife, had filed for divorce and that the divorce process had started.

This comes after the court gave May Edochie full custody of their three children as well as full control over their mansion. The actor reportedly received a warning from the court not to approach the mansion in case he upset his first wife.

Actress Esther Nwachukwu responded to the divorce rumors by saying that online in-laws were tricking May into getting a divorce and that Yul Edochie did nothing wrong by taking a second wife.

She further noted that the Igbo tradition might not favor May because Yul’s presence will always be needed whenever an important event is happening in their children’s lives.

According to her, no man will be willing to marry May Edochie if she decides to divorce her husband.

