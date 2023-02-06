Video: “No go high mama”- Fans react as Destiny Etiko’s mom joins her in beer advertisement [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Curvy actress, Destiny Etiko spurred comments from fans after she shared a video of herself and her mom actively advertising a beer brand, Life.

In the video, Destiny Etiko’s mother who spoke in Igbo language urged people to drink Life bear as it is life.

The thespian also added a few words to her mother’s statement and subsequently cracked each other up.

Destiny’s mom went on to hype/eulogize her daughter and they both drank some quantity of beer from the bottle.

In reaction to the hilarious clip, several heartwarming comments poured in as netizens hailed Destiny’s mom’s advertising skills, some also funnily commented about her getting induced by the alcoholic drink.

One oriakhi_belinda wrote:

“😂😂😂😂nor go high mama o… Abeg destiny.”

ejineokoroafor wrote:

“Awww…real dram doll….you guys are so fun and beautiful ❤️”

finaltouchcakes1 wrote:

“Ur mum is everything 🔥”

juliace1000 wrote:

“Mama sabi the advertisement well 😍😍”

isioma_yocambel wrote:

“Mummy too much energy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂it’s the glasses for me kai 😂God bless and keep you longer to eat the fruits of your labour 👏👏”

frank_jeff121 wrote:

“Life beer needs to pay extra cash for this advert because mama killed it.”