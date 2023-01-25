Video: No go cheat o Mama no dey hear beg o– Reactions as Iya Gbonkan ties the knot with young lover [Photos/video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Surprisingly, a video of the wedding party between Iya Gbonkan and her young lover has finally surfaced online.

In the video making the rounds online, the veteran actress finally finds love again as she ties the knot with her young lover identified as Adebayo Daniel Adeniyi on Instagram.

Although, the graphics of the wedding invite has surfaced online earlier as many believed that it’s impossible.

The young lover who seems to be in love accompanied the graphics with the caption,

“Congratulations to us 🥰. We finally picked a date, To my special wife. My love for you is never-ending; my prayers were answered when I met you. I cannot think of any better way to spend my life than with you at my side.”

As expected, the video has continued to spark mixed reactions among netizens as they never see it coming.

See reactions below;

ose_gud_life: If na dream be this Abeg make person flog me cane 🦯.

emasandar22: Can anyone explain what’s going on here😂 Bobby.

priscillia_oluchi_ : Awww!! Miracle nor dey tire bros J. Celebrate grace my people. 🥹🤲,.

nwaizusunny1: Is this play or what please 😂😂😂.

kleverjay : Na big market you buy o, sha no go dey greet young girls too much 😂😂😂.

sabitalk1: This marriage can only work in the afternoon, mama get mission in the night oh😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.

ahmad__abba: Watin be the guy purpose for this kind marriage, money or citizenship 😂?

that.gbogbolowo.chic: If you cheat like this just write your will 😂😂😂.