Video: “No Evidence, You Go Explain Tire” Vee Reacts as Neo Exposes the Main Reason for Their Break-Up

Vee, former Big Brother Naija housemate, has reacted after her boyfriend, Neo, revealed the main reason for their break-up.

During a conversation with his fellow housemates, Neo revealed that he had to break their relationship since Vee refused to get along with his cousin, Venita.

Neo mentioned that he would like to be with someone who will build a family with him rather than destroy the one he already has.

The housemate observed that because he couldn’t get them together to resolve their differences, he opted to let the relationship fall apart.

Reacting to the claims, Vee took to her Twitter account to tweet a popular slang created by Burna Boy “No evidence.”

See the post below:

This is coming days after the BBN finalist, Vee, expressed her admiration for Laycon, describing him as the wisest friend she has. Despite his occasional troublesome behaviour, she acknowledged his wisdom.

Vee Iye further revealed that she sees Laycon as someone who possesses maturity beyond his years, describing him as an “old man in a young body.”

In her words, “Laycon is easily the wisest friend I have. He’s a nuisance but so so wise. There’s an old man inside him. I swear”.

In response, a Twitter user opined that Vee should have chosen to date Laycon instead of Neo Akpofure.