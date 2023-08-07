Video: “No dey fear, you go dey; put yourself together” – Soma motivates himself in front of mirror ahead of nominations

As tonight’s nomination approaches, BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate Soma has been seen motivating himself in front of a bathroom mirror.

Soma dodged eviction after eight housemates nominated to save him: Angel, Uriel, Adekunle, Kiddwaya, Cross, Princess, Alex, and Seyi.

Soma, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate.Soma is worried since it’s a fresh week for nominations of housemates who will be up for eviction.

He was seen standing in front of a mirror, inspiring himself, in a washroom.

Soma reminded himself to relax and trust that he would not be leaving Big Brother’s house this week.

Netizens Reactions….

His actions has generated concerned reactions from viewers…

ogesglamfashion remarked: “Someone is here motivating and encouraging himself and people are saying it is for pity. Mba nu. Soma I decree upon you! receive all the motivation you need! You got this! Oya what else”

closetbycassy wrote: “He has everything he needs to stay in that house… He just needs to concentrate… Common”

lifewithchidimma said: “Panic attack is real!!! Look after your loved ones”

teeto_olayeni opined: “If you think it’s strategy, you are right. If you also think it’s not strategy, you are also right”

chronicles_lex noted: “If you think this is Strategy, you lack emotional maturity and empathy. Soma you have my votes. You people should keeping voting for people that are made and will rubbish you once they’re out”

