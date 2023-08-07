ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “No dey fear, you go dey; put yourself together” – Soma motivates himself in front of mirror ahead of nominations

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

As tonight’s nomination approaches, BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate Soma has been seen motivating himself in front of a bathroom mirror.

Soma dodged eviction after eight housemates nominated to save him: Angel, Uriel, Adekunle, Kiddwaya, Cross, Princess, Alex, and Seyi.

Soma, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate.Soma is worried since it’s a fresh week for nominations of housemates who will be up for eviction.

He was seen standing in front of a mirror, inspiring himself, in a washroom.

Soma reminded himself to relax and trust that he would not be leaving Big Brother’s house this week.

Netizens Reactions….

His actions has generated concerned reactions from viewers…

ogesglamfashion remarked: “Someone is here motivating and encouraging himself and people are saying it is for pity. Mba nu. Soma I decree upon you! receive all the motivation you need! You got this! Oya what else”

closetbycassy wrote: “He has everything he needs to stay in that house… He just needs to concentrate… Common”

lifewithchidimma said: “Panic attack is real!!! Look after your loved ones”

teeto_olayeni opined: “If you think it’s strategy, you are right. If you also think it’s not strategy, you are also right”

chronicles_lex noted: “If you think this is Strategy, you lack emotional maturity and empathy. Soma you have my votes. You people should keeping voting for people that are made and will rubbish you once they’re out”

Watch video below …

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Was Surprised That Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha And Tonto Dikeh Left Their Husbands– Actor Pete Edochie

22 mins ago

I’m Half Hood, Half Holy, Pray With Me & Don’t Play With Me-Tonto Dikeh Says With New Pic

48 mins ago

Video: “God Will Do It for You Too” – Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Sandra Welcomes 3rd Child in 3 Years

49 mins ago

Video: “The most stupid thing to do is fighting your husband’s side chic” – Blessing CEO advises women

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button