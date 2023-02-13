ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: No competition Girl, it’s only you, Laycon of BBNaija Shows off His New Girl

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Olamilekan better known as Laycon got tongues wagging online over his new girl

Laycon shared cozy photos of himself and a lady on his Instagram page with a caption that left many in doubt

Laycon

Big Brother Naija season five winner, Olamilekan, otherwise known as Laycon, has set tongues wagging online over his new girl.

Laycon shared cozy photos of himself and a lady on his Instagram page with a caption that left many in doubt.

The singer claimed there is no competition for his mysterious girl as she is the only one.

He wrote: Girl na only you, no competition 🔥

Reacting to his post, Many expressed disbelief, claimed the photos were photoshopped and called out the singer to explain himself.

His bestie, Vee Iye and famous Yoruba comic voice-over artiste, Lekan, reacted to the post.

Some also trolled him about his situation with Erica.

One miss iffy wrote, “When photo shoot finish, make she dey go her house”.

One Laycon wife wrote: We demand An explanation

One Victoria wrote, “Big congratulations laycon”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: If A Man Really Loves You, He Will Never Get You a Valentines Gift – Jane Mena

3 hours ago

Video: Nigerian woman collapses as skit maker, Lord Zeus surprises her with N2 million [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: “You are already a masterpiece”- 2baba Idibia shows off his lover ahead of valentine

6 hours ago

Video: ‘Thank you for not joining Yoruba actors cabal’ – Iyabo Ojo praised for insisting she’s standing with Peter Obi

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button