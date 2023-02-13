Video: No competition Girl, it’s only you, Laycon of BBNaija Shows off His New Girl

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Big Brother Naija season five winner, Olamilekan, otherwise known as Laycon, has set tongues wagging online over his new girl.

Laycon shared cozy photos of himself and a lady on his Instagram page with a caption that left many in doubt.

The singer claimed there is no competition for his mysterious girl as she is the only one.

He wrote: Girl na only you, no competition 🔥

Reacting to his post, Many expressed disbelief, claimed the photos were photoshopped and called out the singer to explain himself.

His bestie, Vee Iye and famous Yoruba comic voice-over artiste, Lekan, reacted to the post.

Some also trolled him about his situation with Erica.

One miss iffy wrote, “When photo shoot finish, make she dey go her house”.

One Laycon wife wrote: We demand An explanation

One Victoria wrote, “Big congratulations laycon”