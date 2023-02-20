ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “No come tell us say you pay ur bride price” – Netizen warns Uche Ogbodo as she hails her husband, she responds

“The right person is out there and he will find you when you aren’t searching”- Uche Ogbodo encourages single mothers

Popular actress, Uche Ogbodo has responded to a netizen who warned her about broke-shaming her husband, Bobby Maris peradventure things turn sour.

Evidently, amid Tonto Dikeh’s media bout with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, the controversial actress claimed to have paid for her wedding while going the extra mile to prove that her estranged hubby is broke and financially incapable.

Uche Ogbodo on her part recently took to social media to recount how she first met her husband in 2011 but left him to make the ‘biggest mistake of her life’ in 2013.

According to her, Bobby Maris came back in 2018 and here they are living as a happy couple.

She wrote:

“Our Story , Me and My Soulmate @bobbymaris , ….who would believe that I met my husband first in 2011 , way before I made the biggest mistake of my life that almost destroyed me in 2013 , he came back to me in 2018 and has Healed all my Scars since then ♥️♥️♥️.
You will know when it’s God . You will ! Never give up.”

In reaction, an IG user identified as @ekeochanoran wrote: “No be after now u tell u pay ur bride price 🏃🏼🏃🏼🏃🏼🏃🏼”

Replying, Uche Ogbodo asked the user if she looks childish.

“@ekeochanoran Do I by Any chance look Childish to you?” She wrote.

