Video: No come Lekki – Portable warns TG Omori during IG live [Watch video]

Controversial street singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has responded to music video director, TG Omori’s offer to shoot a music video for him.

This comes after Omori, on Tuesday gave into the musician’s demands after constant daily attacks on social media.

He asked Portable to send a song so that he will do the video but he did not disclose whether it would be free of charge or if he will discount the $50k fee.

Following the offer, the duo launched an Instagram live session and Portable accused him of not showing love again.

He then playfully threatened TG Omori not to visit Lekki or Sango for his own safety because if they meet there will be fight.

The Zazuu star wondered why the director was giving him attitude and stated that he should have continued with his offensive behaviour and see what would have happened.

TG Omori explained that it was nothing personal and he is only chasing after money before any other thing.