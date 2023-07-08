Video: “No be woman voice I dey hear?” – New video of Davido in hotel room gets fans talking

Online reactions to a recent video shared by well-known singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido, have been stirred.

On his Instagram story, Davido shared a video of him discussing the success of his album in a room while on tour around the world, packing several arenas with his electrifying performance.

He revealed that he has performances scheduled for today, July 7, in Houston, and tomorrow in Chicago.

The performer continued, “I see everything around me, and I’m happy about it.”

He also valued the steadfast support of his followers.

However, the video led to some lewd comments from online users who suggested that the crooner was in his hotel room with a woman.

Netizens reactions:

Zibahchychy wrote: “Hopefully a girl is not in the hotel room with him”

official_edoboy1 wrote: “Thanking fans for supporting waywardness and judging others like Maria and yul”

k83ina wrote: “Don’t forget to thank God for the seeds you’ve planted and kids you’ve brought into this world too.”

alexis_ley133 wrote: “Many of una way dey advise am here if una see Davido now , u go carry belle for am even call una sisters mk he give them belle too …bunch of hypocrites”

One liripounds wrote: “David which woman voice i Dey hear for that room so? I no want wahala o”

lovecasted wrote: “My Idolo abeg move that camera small I won see something”

aduke_luxury_store wrote: “Spread good music. Not the D”

