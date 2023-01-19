ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: No be all wahala you go avoid- Skiibii rolls out advise

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

  • According to Skiibii, it’s not all fights that one should run from.
  • He added that there are fights people run from that would make them “lesser humans”.

Nigerian singer, Skiibii has taken to Twitter to dish out advice on how one can handle issues that arise from their day-to-day activities.

According to Skiibii, it’s not all fights that one should run from. He added that there are fights people run from that would make them “lesser humans”.

Skiibii tweeted;

No be all wahala you go avoid , e get some Wey be say , if you no fight back you are a bastard

Skiibii splashes N100M on Mercedes Benz Maybach

kiibii has stirred reactions as he splashes millions of naira on a Maybach car.

The socialite took to his social media page to roll out photos of the breathtaking ride as fans and colleagues swarm the comment section to congratulate him.

His acquisition comes days after his ex girlfriend, Dorcas Shola Fapson (DSF) broke shamed and spilled secrets insinuating that the singer is living a fake life. Read more here

