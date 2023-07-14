ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “No amount of words can describe how amazing you are”- Cynthia Uchendu celebrates hubby, Ebuka as he marks birthday

Ebuka Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia Uchendu, has lavished praise on him as he celebrates his birthday today.

Cynthia shared a video collage of her husband and referred to him as her best friend and the love of her life.

Cynthia, who had trouble expressing herself, said that there aren’t enough words to express how wonderful her husband is.

The mother of two admired his thoughtfulness, goodness, generosity, and presence.

She prayed for him and said that he has only begun to scratch the surface of what lies ahead.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend.

No amount of words can describe how amazing you are. Thank you for being thoughtful, kind, giving, and present.

You’ve only just scratched the surface of what is to come.

I wish you good healthy long life. May all your heart desires come through.

Have a blessed day boo”.

