Video: Nkiru ‘Bleble’ Sylvanus celebrates her husband, Riches Sammy on his birthday

Nkiru Sylvanus, a seasoned Nollywood actress, is celebrating her husband Riches Sammy’s birthday today, January 28th.

To celebrate her husband, the stunning actress took to Instagram and uploaded a dashing photo of hubby, whom she refers to as her king.*

She wrote: “Happy birthday to you my king! Today is ur day. I celebrate you @richessammyofficial

Nkiru Sylvanus gets engaged

Nkiru Sylvanus got married in December.

The actress rounded off the year by saying yes to the love of her life.

The ecstatic bride-to-be uploaded a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram.

Her comment area was swamped with expressions of congratulations from family, friends, and colleagues.

