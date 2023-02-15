Video: Nkechi Blessing’s Ex, Falegan, Tensions Netizens As He Swims With ‘Endowed’ Mystery Lady

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Opeyemi Falegan, former lover of Nollywood’s Nkechi Blessing Sunday, was among public figures who celebrated Valentine’s Day on social media

Falegan took to his official Instagram page with a video showing the world how he spent the lover’s day with his special person







It appears actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s former lover, Opeyemi Falegan, has finally moved on and put the ugly ending of their relationship behind him.

Amid the fanfare of the Valentine’s Day celebration, Falegan equally took to his official Instagram page with a video letting people know that he spent the day with someone special.

“Sometimes I like my girls in 2ssssss, lol God no go ask my SINS from you thou,” the philanthropist captioned his video post.

The video captured Falegan enjoying a swim alongside an unidentified curvy lady who was also inside the pool with him.

A portion of the video captured Falegan getting extra playful with the lady as he lifted her and she wrapped her arms around him.

The lady wiggled her massive behind in a different part of the video with Falegan in the background.

In a different Instagram post, Falegan poured out his heart and mentioned how he suffered betrayal from those he least expected during his ugly social media episode.