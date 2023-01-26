Video: Nkechi Blessing, Taaooma, others react to Portable’s second wife alleged affair with bestie

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hours ago that Portable had caught his second wife, Keji cheating on him.

In his post, Portable lamented over how a man puts a woman in his house and yet she was double dating, whilst planning their wedding.

Taking to a blog’s comment section, Nkechi Blessing, actor Ijebu, Skitmaker Taooma and more reacted to the scandal.

Nigerian celebrities are reacting to singer, Portable’s second wife alleged affair with her male bestfriend.

The singer took to his Instagram page to put up a cryptic post about infidelity. In his post, Portable lamented over how a man puts a woman in his house and yet she was double dating, whilst planning their wedding.

Throwing a shade at her for living a fake life, Portable avowed that a single mother can not raise up a responsible child.

“Man put you for house you still dey promise another man. Wahala Wahala Wahala you never ready O sare Lol Marry… You dey double date and you still dey play wedding. Oun Pa pepe iro. I respect women fear who no dey fear women. A single mother can not raise up a responsible child Alakada Fake Life”.

According to words on the street, the ‘Zazoo’ crooner, who has been suspecting her, got hold of her phone and read her chats with her alleged lover. In the chat, the mother of one professed her love for her partner as she confessed that she didn’t want to marry Portable nor wanted to keep his child, but a pastor kicked against it.

Taking to a blog’s comment section, Nkechi Blessing, actor Ijebu, Skitmaker Taooma and more reacted to the scandal.

Nkechi Blessing wrote, “Wetin I read so give me better headache koda now! E kaii now!

Ijebu wrote, “Hmmmmm

Actress Joke Jigan wrote, “Agege wa o

Skitmaker Taaooma wrote, “Buy your bullet proof here. 2 for 50 naira. It’s raining bullets”.