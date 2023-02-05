Video: Nkechi Blessing short of words as colleague, Bakare Zainab surprises her with big house cake [Photo]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing is left speechless as her colleague Bakare Zainab surprises her with gigantic house

Though her birthday is on February 17th, but the countdown has already started

Her colleague, Bakare Zainab surprised her with the pre-birthday bash ahead of her big day. Nkechi who was caught off guard with her sweet gesture, broke down in tears at the bash.

In one of videos, Nkechi Blessing was seen kneeling to thank Bakare Zainab for the show of love.

In an update to it, Nkechi Blessing has shared photos of her massive birthday cake.

In the photo she posted to her Instagram page, the actress was seen looking in awe of the edifice.

She captioned it with, “I am coming back for epistle for now @titocalesandevents you blew me d Fuk away with this masterpiece @bakarezhainab I am coming ooooo Haaaa”.

