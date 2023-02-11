Video: Nkechi Blessing celebrates as she receives ‘best’ birthday gift from Instagram

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The curvy actress, who for over 7 months was locked out of her Instagram account with over 2million followers, has finally retrieved it.







Ahead of her birthday in few days, Actress, Nkechi Blessing has more reasons to be thankful as she got an early birthday gift from Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram page to rejoice over the good news, Nkechi Blessing credited the new feat to God. The actress, went on to brag about her God, and how he makes everything possible.

“Now.let me tell you about my GOD. The one who can do what no ma can I do. Thank you @instagram after many months I am finally back. It can only be GOD”.

Commenting under her post, one of her fans identified as teesand_more_, stated that this is the best birthday gift for the actress. “best birthday gift”

Concurring, Nkechi Blessing wrote, “Yes ooo”.