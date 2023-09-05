Video: Nkechi Blessing Blows Hot as Verydarkman Calls Her Out for Doing Advert for Skincare Brand Without NAFDAC Number

Nkechi Blessing, a popular actress, is enraged as she drags a content creator who called her out for using a filter while marketing a skincare brand that does not have a NAFDAC number.

The man identified as VeryDarkMan went online to respond after an IG user chastised the actress for promoting a product.

An IG user had alerted Nkechi Blessing that VeryDarkMan, who had been instrumental in generating awareness about a similar brand that didn’t have a NAFDAC number, would be coming for her under her post where she advertised a certain skincare brand.

She had dared VeryDarkMan and even blasted the IG user.

VeryDarkMan stated that the IG user handed him a screenshot of the actress’ comment, which prompted him to begin his inquiry into the product she advertised.

His findings revealed that the brand purportedly didn’t have a NAFDAC number, despite the fact that the same brand manufactures skincare products for children.

Following this, Nkechi Blessing made a live video blasting VeryDarkMan over his investigations and warned him not to mess with her.

She refuted the claims that the products are not NAFDAC approved as she showed off the NAFDAC number on one of its products.

See videos below …