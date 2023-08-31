Video: Nkechi Blessing blows hot after someone credited N50M without her permission

Nkechi Blessing, a well-known Nollywood actress, has claimed that someone debited her bank account with 50 million naira without her permission.

The curvy film queen resorted to Instagram to express her outrage at the insolence.

Someone credited her account with millions of naira, according to her, but what irritates her is that the person did not seek her permission before sending the large sum to her account.

She publicly enquired to know who was responsible for the disrespect.

Nkechi Blessing wrote …

“I hate nonsense! Who paid 50 million into my account without my permission.”